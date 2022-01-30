Age 76, passed away on Jan. 17 of natural causes related to dementia. While her illness was long, her perseverance was strong, and she ended her days in peace and comfort. Dianne was born in Minneapolis and graduated from Brooklyn Center High School. She and her husband moved to Bozeman, MT to raise their three children and start a family tile business up Bridger Canyon. Divorced and the children grown, Dianne received a BS in Psychology from Montana State University. Dianne later moved back to Minneapolis to be near her siblings and daughter. She was an excellent cook, party planner, babysitter, friend, daughter, sister, grandmother, and most of all mother. Her laughter was infectious and loud and her sense of humor zany. Many and numerous thank yous to the staff at Victory Health & Rehabilitation Center. Your caring hands and voices made a long stay comfortable and possible. Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Ardelle and Hubert Barker; sister, Jacquenette Bartko; and brother, Philip Barker. She is survived by daughter, Ann (Greg VanDelinder); sons, Paul (Kim), and Brent Holborn; grandchildren, Kyle, Mason, Christopher, Micah, Nicole, Cassidy, and Julia; nieces, Robin, Holly, Megan, Michelle, and Kimberly; and nephew, John. Memorial Service Friday, February 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 West Broadway, Robbinsdale. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment following the service. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 Dianne Holborn Lynn Holborn
