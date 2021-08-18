Hofman, Richard Dale Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Dale Hofman Surrounded by his wife and children, with love and prayer, Richard Dale Hofman was called home to be with his Lord and savior in the early hours of August 15, 2021. Richard was born to Sam and Ruth Hofman of Manhattan, MT on March 28, 1955. He spent his life in the Gallatin Valley except for serving his country in the Army, 82nd Airborne division. He met his beautiful wife Colleen (Hopper) in his favorite restaurant after getting out of the service. They were married May 14, 1980. From there they devoted their lives to God, their children and family. Rich is survived by his beautiful wife, Colleen; children, Amy (Justin) Fehsal, Carrie Hofman, and Rick (Kati) Hofman; grandchildren, Brayden Fehsal, Noah Hofman, and Hayli Hofman; his siblings, Robert Hofman, Judy Hofman (Greg), Sherry Hofman and many aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and so many close friends. Rich was proceeded is death by his parents, Sam and Ruth Hofman; sister-in-law, Margaret Hofman and his favorite grandfather, Pete. His life was cut short but the memories of his love for God, history, always doing the right thing, and his need for speed will live on forever with everyone he came into contact with! Visitation with the family will be from 5-7pm Fri, Aug. 20th at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Sat., Aug 21st at Grace Bible Church. Private family graveside services will be held in Churchill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Dale Hofman Surrounded Worship Christianity Ruth Hofman Colleen Graveside Pete Sam Memorial Service Recommended for you