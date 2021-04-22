Jason D. Hodill Jason D. Hodill passed away April 15, 2021 of natural causes in his home where he loved living surrounded by the mountains and trees. Jason proudly served in the US Navy after high school. He currently lived in Big Sky, MT with his wife LaTawnia and four dogs (Otis, Baby, Sig & Tac). Jason was a man of few words but loved by many. If you did not know him, he seemed intimidating. He was really just a big teddy bear, with a heart of gold and unique sense of humor. He is survived by his mom Jennifer, brother Nick (Beth) and their two children Gallagher and Sedona. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
