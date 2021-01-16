Chad Dennis Hilderbrandt Chad Dennis Hilderbrandt, age 42, a resident of Belgrade, MT, passed away suddenly due to a cardiac event on Dec. 21, 2020. Chad was born in Republic, WA on May 28, 1978, the son of Dennis R. and Vicki L. (Clough) Hilderbrandt. He began grade school in Republic, WA and then moved to Colville, WA with his family when he was 9. Chad then completed his education in Colville and moved to Spokane where he began working in the stainless steel fabrication industry. He enjoyed the ability to hand create and construct structures and had talent in doing so. This talent served him well as he entered the construction industry. He resided for a time in North Carolina, California and Oregon as his journey for purpose led him across many miles and challenges of self. He would eventually settle in Belgrade, MT where he found the joy and purpose he had been seeking in the eyes of his newborn son, Gabriel. Although work opportunities drew him back to Oregon his commutes home to Belgrade came with anticipation and excitement in the opportunities to be with his son. Due to the recent COVID restrictions and economic repercussions, he decided to leave the construction industry and open his own automotive repair business. Chad's large stature and huge hugs, gave humorous cause for people affectionately nickname him "Tiny." And so "Tiny's Garage" was soon to open with hopes of more time at home to become that which he desired most... a good dad. Chad was a strong athlete and enjoyed a lifetime of lifting weights and strength building. His youth camping and snowmobiling adventures were good "remember when's. His most recent passion was going to parks and exploring dinosaurs and daydreams with Gabriel. His future hopes included camping trips and fishing adventures, all the while, creating memories and watching his son grow. He offered his friendship for life and his heart to those he held close. Chad was preceded in death by his brother, Monte and his father, Dennis. He is survived by his son, Gabriel Rogers of Bozeman, MT; parents, Vicki and Mike Melby of Colville, WA; half-sister, Carrie Hilderbrandt of Fayetteville, Arkansas; nephews, Gunnar, Chase and Ficher Hilderbrandt and niece, Kate Hilderbrandt. Chad will be laid to rest in a graveside service that will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of your choice. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest register at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
