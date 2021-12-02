Hietala Kobetsky, Bonnie Lee Dec 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bonnie Lee Hietala Kobetsky Longtime San Diego resident, Bonnie Lee Hietala Kobetsky, passed away at the age of 79 on October 25, 2021. Bonnie was born to Arnold and Hilda Hietala on December 15, 1941, in Grand Rapids, MN. She attended elementary school in Sweet Home, OR, and middle school to high school in Belgrade, MT, graduating in 1960. Bonnie married John R. Pritzkau and had two sons from that marriage. John Ronald Pritzkau Jr. was born in Missoula, and Wayne Alan Pritzkau, was born in Alameda, CA. Bonnie and John eventually divorced. Bonnie then moved to San Diego to raise her children while working various jobs in the service industry. She spent the later years of her career working as an insurance administrator for Frank Gates Acclaim, Inc. in San Diego, CA. Bonnie married Bernard (Bernie) Kobetsky in 1988. They were happily married for 32 years until Bernie's death in 2020. Bernie was the love of Bonnie's life. Together, they enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and celebrating birthdays, holidays, and family reunions with their combined families. One of Bonnie's greatest joys was spending time in their vacation beach home in Ha'ena, Kauai, Hawaii, which they shared with many relatives and friends, the more the merrier. Bonnie was a very loving and thoughtful person. She was positive, upbeat, and she clearly loved living in the moment. Today, she is in the loving presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, her husband Bernie, a brother Harold, and a sister Dorothy. She is survived by her two sons, John Jr. (Ventura, CA), Wayne (San Diego, CA), a brother Lee Hietala (Bozeman, MT), a brother Bruce Hietala (Belgrade, MT), and a sister Marilyn Vickhammer (Kalispell, MT). Other family members are Peggy Nomland Kobetsky (San Diego, CA), Timothy Kobetsky (San Diego, CA), Candy Marsh (Denver, CO); as well as spouses and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was loved by all. Services will be held on Thursday, Dec 2nd at 1:00pm at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California, via the Beardsley-Mitchell Funeral Home of San Diego. Bonnie Hietala Kobetsky Lee Hietala Kobetsky Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bonnie Lee Hietala Kobetsky Longtime Tourism School Genealogy Work John Ronald Pritzkau Jr. Lee Hietala San Diego Timothy Kobetsky Bernie Bruce Hietala Recommended for you