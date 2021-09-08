Hieronymus, Lois Sep 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois Hieronymus Lois Hieronymus (a.k.a. Geronimo, World's Best Mom, Nanna, and Granny) died on September 2, 2021, in Belgrade, MT. Her life ended tragically during a qualifying event for the geriatric Olympics. Even though she didn't compete in the finals, Lois will always be remembered for her walker-jitterbug dance routine, her speed-knitting skills, and her graceful performance in the wheelchair Tai chi event. Lois was 29 years old (and had been for many decades). In 1946, Lois was born in Valley City, ND where she was adopted by Clarence and Veidja Christensen. The Christensens took her home to the farm in Daneville Township, ND where she was later joined by her adopted brother, Harlan. She attended Daneville School and Westby High School in Montana until the family moved to Grenora, ND where she graduated from Grenora High School (go Gophers!). After high school, Lois attended LPN school at the North Dakota State School of Science (now called North Dakota State College of Science) in Wahpeton, ND. After graduating from nursing school, Lois married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Pedersen, Jr. in 1965. They lived in Dickinson, ND and then moved to Bismarck, ND where they had a son, James and daughter, Janelle. At that time, Lois retired from nursing to raise her kids and to run a licensed daycare center in their home. Elmer died in Bismarck in 1983. In 1985, Lois married Frank Hieronymus and moved to Missoula, MT. Together they had a daughter, Kimberly, and a son, Bradley. After Lois and Frank divorced in 1989, she moved with her youngest children to Avon and then to Elliston, MT, where she managed the Last Chance Motel before moving to Anaconda, MT. While in Anaconda, Lois worked at Career Futures helping people get off welfare and back to work. From there, she moved to Tucson, AZ where she worked as a CNA in an inpatient hospice unit. After retiring, Lois lived in Colorado Springs, CO, Bozeman, MT, and Belgrade, MT where her youngest son and his family cared for her until the end of her life. In addition to her obvious talent for moving to different cities, Lois had many hobbies including knitting, sewing, crafting, card games, and travel. One of her favorite trips was a week-long Alaskan railroad vacation with her oldest daughter and granddaughter. Before the pandemic, Lois could be found lunching with her girl squad (Sandy, Nancy, Caryl and Emily), knitting at Stix, and volunteering at the Bozeman Senior Center. She volunteered as a cashier at the Second Hand Rose thrift store; she also checked blood pressures and helped in the foot clinic. Lois had a blast playing pinochle at the senior center and going to water aerobics at Eagle Mount. However, what she treasured most were her children and grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. Lois bravely fought breast cancer for more than 20 years. She is survived by her children, Jim Pedersen of Colorado Springs, CO; Janelle (Harley) Jones of Missoula, MT; Kimberly Hieronymus of Davenport, IA; and Bradley (Jazmin) Hieronymus of Belgrade, MT. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Pedersen of Colorado Springs, CO and Otis Hieronymus of Belgrade, MT; as well as her step-grandchildren Sam, Maggie, Eliza, John, Journey, and Serenity Price of Belgrade, MT. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Veidja Christensen; her brother, Harlan Christensen; her first husband, Elmer Pedersen; her daughter-in-law, Carrie Pedersen; and her grandson, Lucas Pedersen. Services for Lois will be held October 7, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman, MT with reception/fellowship at the church after services. Services will be livestreamed from the church for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Gallatin County or the Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lois Hieronymus Lois Hieronymus Sport School Medicine Work Nd Clarence Grandchild Frank Hieronymus Belgrade Kimberly Hieronymus Recommended for you