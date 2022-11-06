Jeff Hiedeman was born August 17, 1953, to Dale and Marjorie (Walton) Hiedeman in Ames, Iowa. Except for the year his Dad took a Sabbatical at Florida State University, Jeff spent life in Ames where he graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Forestry. Jeff and Sue first met at a Methodist Church Mistletoe dance in 9th grade, started dating their senior year of high school and were married just before graduating from Iowa State University. Jeff's dream was to work for the U.S. Forest Service, so we researched Bozeman and moved to the area in February 1979. Jeff worked his first summer season for the State of Montana Forestry Department then took an entry level job with the Gallatin National Forest Engineering Dept. in June 1980. He ended his career as Head of Road Maintenance and Lead Blaster for the Gallatin National Forest. "Jeff was an exemplary employee who accomplished many great things without a lot of fanfare. He made improvements all around the Gallatin National Forest that will live on and be enjoyed by many." He retired in August 2018. When not working, you might find Jeff cutting firewood, making home improvements, serving as a deacon, serving on a school board, helping friends, building a softball field, hunting, working crossword puzzles, reading, camping, attending basketball games, track meets, softball games and all of his children's school functions. He worked hard, loved his family and was a loving husband, supportive father, good friend, and awesome grandpa of whom we were all proud. He was diagnosed with cancer in July 2019. We fought hard but we lost our battle September 6, 2022. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 12th at the Beall Recreation Center in Bozeman at 2 pm with an Open House afterwards from 2:30-5 pm. Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. Jeff leaves behind wife Susan, children Zachary Hiedeman and Rachel (Brett) Megaard of Bozeman, granddaughters Ava and Savanna, sister Susan (Mack) DeGraw of Tallahassee, brother Ted (Debbie) Hiedeman of Denver, close family friends Mike and Robin Swanson and daughters Lyndsey (Jesse) Rehm and Erica Swanson, six nieces and nephews, and eight grandnieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Hiedeman Jeffrey Lane Hiedeman
