Gary Gilbert Herzberg Gary Gilbert Herzberg, aged 81 of Bozeman, died peacefully in hospice on September 14. Born to Gilbert and Clara Herzberg, he was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1961. He excelled in all endeavors, led the Brigade of Midshipmen during Navy's victory over Army in 1960, and ultimately graduated 2nd in the Class. He then attended the Naval Destroyer School and served as an Engineering Officer aboard the USS Davis (DD-937). He served honorably through 1965, then began a career in business, which led him back to Minnesota to work for General Mills, Piper Jaffery, and other enterprises. He later moved to Louisville, KY, where he was CEO of Active Ankle Systems and National Records Management. It was in Louisville that he met his wife, Nancy Bailey, and they retired to Bozeman, MT in 1999 to enjoy the cowboy life and scenic splendor of the American West, as well as the opportunity to travel worldwide. A skilled car mechanic, he spent much of his time tinkering with all makes of cars and in later life focused on Jaguars. A big joy was driving in the Going to the Sun Rallies several years, with a son in the other seat. Always a gentleman, a brilliant mind, a sharp wit, and a huge heart, we all miss him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bailey; sons, Christopher of Minneapolis, MN, Andrew (Sherri Sharpe) of Pensacola, FL and Gray (Ali Conlin) of Portland, OR; brother David (Barbara) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Luke, Willa and Evelyn, Casey and Anna, as well as Carter and Bailey. Stepchildren include Michele Bailey (Matt Anderson) of Denver, CO and Chris Bailey (Deanna) of Bali, Indonesia, and last but not least his walking buddy Pepe, a golden doodle. A Celebration of Life, titled 'Gary's Last Rodeo,' is scheduled for October 2 at Story Mill Park, beginning at 3pm; friends are invited to attend, share their memories of Gary, and simply celebrate a wonderful man. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heroes & Horses (heroesandhorses.org) or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter (heartofthevalleyshelter.org). Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.