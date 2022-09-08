Leonard Allen Herrington Our beloved husband and father, Leonard Allen Herrington, 79, passed away on September 4, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Webster Grove, MO, on September 7, 1942. His father, Hubert Gillis Herrington, was a civilian with the Army Corp of Engineers, so Leonard moved often during his early years, even as far as Alaska. His mother, Erula Anderson Herrington, was a registered nurse. He went to school in Ft. Worth, TX, where he decided to become a Cowboy and attended TCU's Ranch Training Program. He later graduated from Sul Ross State University with a B.S. in Range Animal Science and was named Outstanding Student. Leonard married Marcella Wichman, a love match that lasted 57 years. They moved to a ranch in the Texas panhandle. Allen Herrington, 56, was born in Dalhart, TX, and later Bert Herrington, 48, was born in Silver City, NM. Leonard managed ranches in TX, NM, AZ, OK and FL. After his family moved back to Texas, he changed careers to Agricultural Banking. Leonard and Marcella loved to travel and hike. They crossed the Andes, Alps, and the Himalayas (in a bus). They also hiked the Chilkoot Trail in Alaska, and the highest peaks in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Oklahoma. In 2009 he retired from banking and moved to Bozeman from the flatlands of Amarillo, TX. Leonard is survived by his lovely wife, Marcella Herrington, of Bozeman; sons, Allen Herrington (wife Debra), of Dallas, TX, and Bert Herrington, of Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughter, Rachel Herrington, of Austin, TX; and grandson, Connor Herrington, of Dallas, TX. A memorial service honoring Leonard will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd, Bozeman. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.