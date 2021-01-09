Dr. Clarence Roger Herbrandson Bozeman, MT - Dr. Clarence Roger Herbrandson, 84, died May 9, 2020, at Bozeman, MT, following a two-year battle with cancer. Roger was born October 9, 1935, in Spink, S.D., the son of Clarence and Aleta (Newell) Her-brandson. His early years were in Alcester and rural Lincoln County and he graduated from Alcester High School. He earned a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University, l959, and was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi National Honorary Society in recogni-tion of the highest scholastic achievement. In l964, he received the Doctor of Medicine de-gree from the University of Minnesota and was certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine. He was honorably discharged as a USAF Major in l971. As a General Practitioner, Roger was at Vermillion, SD, from l966 to l976, and was also on the faculty of the University of SD. Dr. Gene Numsen, who had been his classmate in pre-med at USD, recently recalled, "I visited Roger one time in the early or mid 1970's. He was practic-ing in Vermillion at that time and I traveled out of Vermillion to visit him on a farm where he was driving a tractor and doing fieldwork for a patient who was unable to work due to a recent heart attack." Family medicine took Roger to several locations including Spearfish, SD, Grey-bull, WY, and a later affiliation with the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas. He moved to Bozeman, MT in 2014, to be near his daughter Cindy and her husband Greg Kindschi. Affectionately called "DOC," he worked as a locum tenens doctor part time at Zip Urgent Care in Belgrade, MT, practicing until his cancer diagnosis at age 82. Among his interests, Roger especially enjoyed his pilot's license and, while living in Vermil-lion, had a landing strip at his parent's farm north of Alcester. His other pursuits included horseback riding, skiing, hunting, fishing, and he sang and played the guitar. He loved ani-mals, especially horses and dogs. His parents and son-in-law, Nicholas C. Harris, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Patricia; five daughters: Cindy (Greg) Kindschi, Bozeman, MT; Dr. Carmen Herbrandson, D.V.M., Haysville, KS; Colleen (Javier) Sanchez, La Mirada, CA; Maureen Herbrandson, Sparta, TN; and Alison Herbrandson-Harris, Bellingham, WA ; four grandchildren: Kathryn M. Paulenich, Tyler (Savannah) Herbrandson, and Jonathan and Elizabeth Sanchez; three sis-ters: Beverly (Ralph) Behrens, Lake Forest, IL; Sara Sabo, Sun City, AZ; and Deborah (Kirk) Russell, Ames, IA; and several nieces and nephews. In Roger's memory, people may adopt a pet or take someone fishing. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
