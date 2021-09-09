Herberger, Kristen Noelle Sep 9, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kristen Noelle Herberger Kristen Noelle Herberger, born August 10, 1969, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Kristen was a loved member of the Bozeman community, and will always be remembered for her delightful humor, curiosity, and infinite love of animals. Kristen was a longtime Special Olympics athlete where she excelled in swimming, bowling, and golf. She also spent many years with the wonderful and supportive staff at Reach. Her family is grateful for all their kindness and devotion throughout the years. They would also like to thank Kristen's friend, Marsha Thill for all her love and friendship, and her cousin, Katherine Vogel for the constant support, timely advice, and warm meals. Kristen is preceded in death by her father Jon Vik, Grandmother Helen Vogel Post, and too many beloved kitties to count. She is survived by her mother Pam, brothers Jason, Paul and Milica Herberger, and her nephew Wyatt. The family also wishes to thank everyone at Stillwater Hospice for all their support and care. We are so grateful to have had them with us. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kristen Noelle Sport Pam Jason Milica Herberger Paul Jon Vik Herberger Kristen Noelle Herberger Recommended for you