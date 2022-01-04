Hellings, Ph.D., Ronald Ward Jan 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald Ward Hellings, Ph.D. Ronald Ward Hellings, 77, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 1, 2022. Ron's generosity, faith and ability to see the good in everyone had a positive influence on all those who came in contact with him. Ron was born in Los Angeles, CA to Ward Roberts and Elva Fern Hellings and raised in Pasadena, CA. Ron was a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After serving a mission for his church in the French East and Franco-Belgian missions, he returned to marry the love of his life, his sweetheart, Verla Deane "Dee" Tucker in the Los Angeles LDS temple on April 2, 1966. Ron completed a BS in Physics at BYU, an MS at UCLA, and a Ph.D. at Montana State University-Bozeman. He taught Physics at Southern Oregon University, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Cal Poly-Pomona, and Harvey Mudd College. Ron spent 25 years as a research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory before moving back to Bozeman in 2001 to work as a research professor in the Physics department. Ron filled his home with humor, music, dancing, love and a constant thirst for knowledge and understanding for things natural, historical, scientific, and spiritual. He loved writing and completed two Physics textbooks, one algebraic and one with calculous. Ron's commitment to the Church was the foundation of his life. He served in many capacities but one of Ron's proudest accomplishments was serving as a Gospel Doctrine teacher for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spent over 40 years in that calling serving in various wards. In the final days of his life, Ron frequently referred to the hymn "The Teacher's Work is Done." Ron also served as bishop of the Bozeman University Ward. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his cherished wife, Dee, their three children: Kimberly (David), Greg (Nicole) and Geoff; beloved grandchildren: Summer (Cory), Brooke, Zoe, Jonas; as well as his sister, Diane Koslow (Jim); and many nieces and nephews and cousins; and the best dogs: Harry, Gandalf, and Bilbo. A funeral service will be held on January 7th at 3 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 2915 Colter Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Humanitarian Aid of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints If you are planning on attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those who cannot attend, please join via the following zoom link, https://zoom.us/j/96358285966?pwd=QlpMRzhXMUY2RE1DNDhDYk93SEpJQT09 Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Teacher Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Physics University Christianity Education Worship Ronald Ward Hellings Montana Accomplishment Recommended for you