Esther Lilly

On Monday, June 13, 2022, Helen Esther Lilly (née Neufeld), 81, widow of fly-fishing legend Bud Lilly, returned to her Lord after an extended illness at home in Three Forks, Montana. She is survived and forever remembered by those who cared for her in her last years: son Chris Lilly and his wife Alexandra Alba-Lilly, their daughter Tegan, all formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, and daughter, Alisa Flores, formerly of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Esther was born a “war baby” in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada on October 12, 1940, before moving to a treasured 1890s three-story Winnipeg Victorian wonderfully maintained by her carpenter father, Jacob. Her generational label was a fitting one: throughout her life she blazed a trail for women’s rights in the workplace, fought to finally become a mother, and dutifully persevered with the tenacity to far outlast dire initial health prognoses in her last year.

She adored family and shared her history of a pastoral upbringing in an austere Mennonite household on the Canadian Prairie. Many friends, visitors, hospice care workers—anyone within earshot—were informed of the identities and personalities of each root of her family tree from old-country arrival up to the present-day.

