On Monday, June 13, 2022, Helen Esther Lilly (née Neufeld), 81, widow of fly-fishing legend Bud Lilly, returned to her Lord after an extended illness at home in Three Forks, Montana. She is survived and forever remembered by those who cared for her in her last years: son Chris Lilly and his wife Alexandra Alba-Lilly, their daughter Tegan, all formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, and daughter, Alisa Flores, formerly of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Esther was born a “war baby” in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada on October 12, 1940, before moving to a treasured 1890s three-story Winnipeg Victorian wonderfully maintained by her carpenter father, Jacob. Her generational label was a fitting one: throughout her life she blazed a trail for women’s rights in the workplace, fought to finally become a mother, and dutifully persevered with the tenacity to far outlast dire initial health prognoses in her last year.
She adored family and shared her history of a pastoral upbringing in an austere Mennonite household on the Canadian Prairie. Many friends, visitors, hospice care workers—anyone within earshot—were informed of the identities and personalities of each root of her family tree from old-country arrival up to the present-day.
In her youth, she was involved in figure skating, softball, curling, and was the social convener for the Winnipeg Ski Club, a member of Young Liberals, and the Winnipeg Canoe Club. Principled but open-minded, she canvassed for the Nixon campaign in Kansas and spearheaded environmental awareness throughout the west as chairperson for Keep Colorado Beautiful. This mercurial political compass defined her personality as well; one minute she was a battle-tested take-no-guff (as she would say) female CEO and the next a soft-mannered delicate Canuck who loved chatting about news of the British Royals over some warm chamomile.
Esther viewed the world through bright idealism. She was dynamic, an eloquent go-getter, impeccably dressed; the incarnation of a proto-feminist and working woman. With her steadfast grit, Esther drilled through the glass mantle of 1970s corporate work culture, becoming a beacon for female self-actualization in the oftentimes challenging dynamics of the boardroom of that time. Places like Winnipeg, Toronto, Wichita, Denver, and finally, Montana, hosted her career arc. Her family gave her the nickname “suitcase” for her travel desire while her career ambition eventually handed her the title of CEO. As executive director of Trout Unlimited, she was called to West Yellowstone to establish the International Fly-Fishing Museum. Here she met the love of her life, fly-fishing godfather Bud Lilly. Despite both advancing in age, their love would not be deterred as they would go on to raise two young children in a love-filled home in Bozeman.
In 1985, Esther undertook a mid-life occupational change and became a real estate broker. She developed lifelong friendships with those to whom she showed and sold property, from working-class families seeking honest housing representation to jet-set aspiring part-time Montanans in search of recreational riverside ranches. An almost ceaseless work ethic helped her cultivate a thriving downtown Bozeman business while raising two young children. Yet her intrinsic enrichment needed watering as well, and she had no qualms sticking out as the grandma earning her EMT certification or as a non-traditional student at MSU taking detailed notes in her impeccable cursive. She astonished Bobcat football players who arrived on their first day of class to see a little granny seated there, ready to take their football fundamentals course.
Traveling with her son, a teacher with similar wanderlust, was another love. Even into her later years she would wedge into the back of local Yucatecan combi-vans to absorb the jungle tableau of Mayan ruins and cenotes or zip around the seaside rice fields in Korea on the back of a scooter. No excursions were more significant, however, than those yearly summer sojourns to Manitoba to visit her cherished Canadian family. The Hillside Beach family cottage at Lake Winnipeg—constructed by her father and brother-in-law—served as a home base for generations of family to gather in the veranda feasting on pierogies while eluding the infamous sparrow-sized black flies of the Canadian Shield.
In summers, Esther and Bud would load their fly-rods, a lunch, and the kids into the old tank of a Suburban to scour the waters of Greater Yellowstone for trout. In winters, Bud drove the gang up to Bridger Bowl to sit court in the Jim Bridger Lodge while Esther stayed active by skiing with the kids. As her diminishing health kept her from lifelong hobbies, Esther spent quiet afternoons visiting with Bud at “The Retreat”—a white-pillared 1910 saltbox lodge in Three Forks—in their trout-motif living room. In the evenings they’d relocate to wicker seats out front to chat with passersby and take in the golden hour vista of the snowcapped Tobacco Root range. After Bud’s passing in 2017, Esther found joy and escape in the many books she devoured—from guilty pleasure quick-reads on her tablet to deep-dive historical fiction paperbacks.
When her children returned to take care of her, mornings dependent on coffee, gin rummy, and video chats with sister Diana in Canada were common. Evenings were now spent with the dogs and children by her side, watching footage of her grandson Bridger’s latest football game or an episode of Downton Abbey, her unforgettable crescendo laugh growing with each generously poured glass of Pinot.
Esther is preceded in death by husband Bud Lilly, parents Jacob and Helena Neufeld, and sister, Shirley Hawryshyn, of Manhattan, Montana, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, respectively. Esther is also fondly survived by sister Diana Mittermuller and her husband Ronald, of Sidney-by-the-Sea, British Columbia, sister Jean Smallwood of Winnipeg, Manitoba, as well as many beloved extended family members across Canada and the United States.
A celebration of life will be held at the Missouri Headwaters State Park picnic area near Trident, Montana on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10 AM. Condolences and thoughts can be shared at PO Box 983, Three Forks, Montana, 59752. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Esther’s behalf.
Despite her diagnosis, Esther remained positive in all her interactions, affirming daily that she was “a warrior, not a worrier.” She lived her life to a higher standard while tirelessly bettering the lives of those around her. More than her achievements, she was selflessly devoted to her roles as mother, wife, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Her positivity, compassion, humor, and intelligence will not soon be replaced or forgotten in our hearts. We will love and miss her always and forever.
See you in the funny papers, momma.
