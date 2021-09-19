Heiskell, Sen Thi Sep 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sen Thi Heiskell Sen Thi Nguyen Heiskell, 74, of Belgrade, Montana passed away July 30, 2021. She was born October 6, 1946 in Quang Tri, Vietnam. Sen met Jim Heiskell and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lived in Seattle before moving to Bozeman, Montana, and later to Belgrade. She enjoyed her work at Best Western Motel and Blue Sky Motel and retired from Safeway Grocery. Sen loved gardening, cooking, and card games, particularly poker and bingo. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and a son. Survivors include her husband, Jim Heiskell; daughters, Kimberly (Job) Hernandez, Michelle (Mike) McLees, Stacy (Cory) Turner, and Christa Heiskell; sons, Timothy (Deseree) Heiskell, Paul (Holly) Edwards, and Tony (Danielle) Edwards; and 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sen Jim Heiskell Touristic Facilities Card Game Montana Poker Best Western Motel Recommended for you