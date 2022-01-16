Hedlund, Alice Scheck Jan 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alice Hedlund, 87, of Bozeman, passed away January 11, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1934, in Mott, ND to August Maedche and Julianna Verworn. Alice grew up on the family homestead and later moved to Hebron, ND. In 1966, she moved to Manhattan, MT then later to Bozeman with her family. Alice worked at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and later as a caregiver. She enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, quilting, baking, flowers, and plants. Also, a fan of sports, Alice could watch a hockey game with unrivaled intensity. Alice will be remembered most for baking the best cinnamon rolls and growing beautiful flowers. Our favorite memory is camping at the lake, with kids and grandkids and mom getting up early to bake fresh, homemade cinnamon rolls for us in a small camper. Everyone in the campground enjoyed the intoxicating aroma. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hedlund, son Paul Scheck, daughter Susan Lindsey, her parents, seven brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her son David (Carol) Scheck, daughter Jackie (Scott) Lease, stepsons Edward (Lana) Hedlund and Joe (Darcy) Hedlund, brother Ruben (Dawn) Maedche, sister-in-law Jeannie Maedche, six grandkids and 12 great grandkids, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service has been held. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Alice Hedlund Scheck Hedlund Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alice Hedlund Scheck Hedlund Grandkid Gastronomy Genealogy Sport Alice Scheck Cinnamon Roll Susan Lindsey Carol August Maedche Recommended for you