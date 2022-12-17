Marian Mainwaring Hedglin Marian Mainwaring Hedglin was born in Jeffers, Montana, to Helen (Parker) and George Mainwaring the 10th of 15 children. She was born Aug. 18, 1930. She rode the bus to Ennis School until 1941, when they moved to Ennis. She graduated from high school in 1948 and was married to Levi George Hedglin in August 1948. They traveled to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, where Levi was stationed in the Army, until 1950, where Lee was born. They returned to Ennis where she and Lee lived with her family while Levi was in Alaska. In 1951, they traveled to New Orleans. A daughter was born there in 1952, a stillbirth. They returned to Ennis where Roberta K was born in 1953, followed by Lyle Ray in 1955. They moved to Willow Creek in 1956, and Marla Gay was born in 1958. They moved to Manhattan in 1963, where they purchased a home and lived until 1993. She was a 4-H leader, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and PTA. She was secretary for the Manhattan Senior Center for 22 years, and she worked at the Gallatin County Council on Aging in Bozeman for 15 years. She was president of the Three Forks Senior Center for 10 years and the Belgrade Senior Center. She served on the Area IV Board, Aging Council for two years. Her first love after family was Christ, being baptized in 1956. She and Levi helped start the Belgrade Church of Christ. They also helped start the Three Forks Church of Christ and she worked many hours when they built the new building. She moved to Belgrade in 2003. She is survived by children, George Lee and Val, Roberta K, Lyle Ray and Linda, brothers Stanley of Pony and Keith and Bobbie Sue of Belgrade, and 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many other friends in the valley. She was predeceased by her parents, two daughters, five sisters, seven brothers and a grandson. Her beloved husband Levi died in 1997. Viewing and visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at K&L Mortuary Chapel in Three Forks. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Belgrade Church of Christ. Internment will follow in the Meadowview Cemetery at Three Forks.
