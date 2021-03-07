Donald Laurence Hecox, electronics technician, musician, and WWII veteran, died of natural causes on January 16, 2021, in Bozeman, Montana. The son of Laurence Hecox and Frances Biggs Hecox, Don was born on January 12, 1925, in Belgrade. He attended elementary schools in Belgrade and Bozeman and graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1943. He immediately enlisted in the Army and joined the Allied Forces in World War II. As a radar technician, he saw action in North Africa, Corsica, Alba, England, France, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. Because of his much-needed expertise, he was also "loaned" to Gen. Patton's Army during the Battle of the Bulge. It was in the Army that Don joined his first band. He had learned to play on a small acoustic guitar his grandfather had given him as a child, and when his company commander encouraged his men to form a dance band, Don went to special services and found a guitar. Their "rag-tag little outfit" entertained soldiers and prisoners of war, an experience Don treasured for the rest of his life. Don had married Alice I. Williams in December 1943, but the long separation took its toll and they were divorced shortly after his return in 1946. On Valentine's Day of 1947, he married Maxine E. Whinnery. They had two children, Douglas in late 1947 and Roger in 1949. After Roger's untimely death in 1950, they too divorced. Don then met Leila Fern Johnston and married her in 1952. The third time was the charm. They remained married until Leila's death in 2012. Don's experience as a radar technician led him to a career as an electronics technician in Boeing's Minuteman Missile Program. The job took him and Leila around the western United States for the better part of 20 years. He then assumed a management position with Boeing for an additional twelve years, retiring in Bozeman in 1987. He was active as a ham radio operator in retirement and continually added to his guitar collection. A Life Member of the American Federation of Musicians, he was still providing musical entertainment, now for senior citizens, in his 90s. Always proud of his military service, in 2012 Don was one of 94 Montana WWII veterans sent by a grateful citizenry to visit the National World War II Memorial on Montana's Big Sky Honor Flight. A private family service for Don will occur at a later date. Don is survived by his son, Doug Johnson of Great Falls, and his daughter, Gayle Dedycker of Bozeman. His stepson, Dan Jackson, of Port Orchard, WA, survived Don, but died in late February. Don was also survived by ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Don also left behind 4 guitars - including the small acoustic one his grandfather gave him 80 years ago and the one he played in a bandstand his company commander built in southern France during World War II. After 96 years, the dance has ended, but the melodies linger on. DONALD HECOX LAURENCE HECOX
