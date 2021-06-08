Joan Y. Heckford Joan Yvonne (Pattee) Heckford, 70, of Culver, passed away on May 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth, Indiana. Joan was born on June 18, 1950, to Paul and Marie (Nopper) Pattee in Bozeman, Montana. After graduating high school Joan went on to take some college courses. On May 2, 1970, she married the love of her life, Don Heckford. Together they raised two daughters. Joan was the office manager at JN Marshall Co. in Denver, Colorado. After moving to Culver, she was employed at the Culver Academies until her retirement. She was of the Catholic faith. Joan is survived by her husband: Don Heckford; daughters: Lisa (Joe) Allyn of Culver and Sharmon (Kori) Gregerson of Eureka, Nevada; brother: Paul David (Marilyn) Pattee of Harrison, Montana; sister: Nancy (Gene) Fennimore of Austin, Texas and. grandchildren: Zachary and Addyson Allyn and Shelby and Garrett McMillon. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathy McReynolds. A memorial service for Joan will be held at the Culver Academies Chapel on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 am with with an hour of visitation prior to the ceremony. Father William Meininger officiating. Inurnment will be in Bozeman, Montana. Memorials may be given in Joan's memory to the Indiana ALS Foundation. Condolences may be sent via the Odom Funeral Home Facebook page or the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.net. The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, Indiana, is honored to be entrusted with caring for the family.
