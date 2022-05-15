Dennis Glen Heckel, 63, passed away May 2, 2022, at his home in Manhattan (Churchill), Montana. Dennis was born November 17, 1958 in Billings, Montana. He went to primary school in Billings, then moved to Great Falls, Montana, where he graduated from Great Falls High in 1977. Dennis moved on to Montana State University in Bozeman where in 1983 he received his Bachelors degree in Ag. Business. Dennis remained in the Bozeman area until his death. Dennis worked for CED, and Lone Eagle Electric before getting his Electrician's license. Dennis worked in the valley as an Electrician and also worked at Manhattan Schools, Kenyon Noble, and most recently HD Fowler. Dennis loved MSU and Bobcat Football, (GO CATS!), and sang and played the guitar in many Bozeman bars and Stacy's and he could really dance. Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing, including several trips fishing in Alaska. Dennis is survived by his parents Rodger and Joycie Heckel of Great Falls; his sister Debbie (Jim) Heimbach and their children, Taylor and Bryant, of Maine; his brother Greg (Nacole) Heckel and their children, Jay and Cam, of Washington State, as well as many friends across Montana. Dennis will be remembered for his kind, big heart, his infectious laugh, and huge smile. If you hear "A White Sport Coat and a Pink Carnation" or "Way Up North" or find yourself standing around a tailgate at a Bobcat game, think of Dennis. No services are planned at this time. Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, in Bozeman, is handling arrangements. Dennis Heckel Glen Heckel
