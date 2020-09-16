Lawrence "Larry" Heberle Lawrence (Larry) Stanley Heberle passed peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020. Larry was born April 1, of 1939, in Townsend, Montana, the only child of Lloyd and Thelma Heberle. He was raised in Townsend, Montana, where he met, fell in love with, and married Rebecca Emma Loney on April 14, 1963. They were married for 55 years, and have two daughters, Jamie (Greg) Wubben and Kristy (Steve) Johnson. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1992 retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Finder of Lost Things, Larry has a BA in industrial arts and a minor in History and is a four-time published historian. Those he was closest to remember him as an avid collector, a talented storyteller, a skilled craftsman, and carpenter. Loved by all who knew him, Larry is survived by his two daughters, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his wife's six siblings and their spouses, and his dog, Bisty. Services will be held at Meadowview Cemetery at 11 am on Saturday, September 19th. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the local Veteran's association of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
