A friend of everyone, Rolland (Rollie) Charles Hebel of McAllister, passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on March 16, 2022. His passing was six days past his 90th birthday. Rollie spent his last birthday surrounded by his family, close friends, and in high spirits. Rollie was born in Columbia County, Wisconsin to Theodor and Myrtle Hebel. He was one of seven children, Donavan (d), Mary Anne (d), Theodor Jr (d), Donna May, Linda Lou, and Leroy. Rollie came to Montana in 1948 and cowboyed at the Diamond O Ranch near Dillon. In 1952 Rollie joined the army, where he earned the rank of Corporal. In 1954 Rollie returned to Montana and settled in the Madison Valley. Rollie worked at Imerys Talc mine until his retirement. In 1999 Rollie married Dorma Miller, who he loved deeply, and the two moved onto Rollie's property near McAllister. Besides his family, Rollie's true passions in life were farming and ranching. Rollie and his late son, Rusty, raised strawberry roan Belgian draft horses. Rollie first showed his Belgians at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot in 1971, only missing that fair twice, for the Bicentennial Wagon Train in 1976 and the Montana Cattle Drive in 1989. Rollie was very involved with the Montana Draft Horse and Mule Association. In 2009 Rollie was inducted into the Montana Draft Teamster Hall of Fame. Rusty and his wife, Margaret, would also be inducted into the hall of fame in 2012. Rollie could often be found judging horse shows across the West in the summers. His grandsons, Lee and Lyle, frequently accompanied him on these trips. Rollie and Dorma's vacations always included wagon train rides in the mountains with friends and horse shows. Later in life, Rollie would return to Wisconsin each fall to help his brother Leroy harvest. Rollie and Leroy had a special connection, and Rollie looked forward to his trip east each year. He enjoyed shooting gophers with Dorma, working on farm machinery, playing cards, cribbage, Canadian Mist whiskey, popcorn, ice cream, morning coffee at the Ennis Pharmacy, and dancing with Dorma. He taught his granddaughters, April and Kaya, the love of cards by the time they could walk. There wasn't a family gathering that didn't include a card game! Rollie also played the accordion, guitar, and was an accomplished auctioneer. Rollie is survived by his wife, Dorma; sister, Donna May; sister, Linda Lou; brother, Leroy; 3 Stepdaughters, Connie Hertel, Debbie Sartain, and Joy Fiedor; Stepson, Tom Miller; 7 grandkids; 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Rusty; brother, Donavan; sister, Mary Anne; and brother, Theodor Jr. A celebration of life will be held on the hill behind Rollie & Dorma's house in McAllister (5545 US HWY 287) at 1 pm on Saturday, April 2, followed by a reception in Rollie's shop. Hebel Rolland (Rollie) Charles Hebel