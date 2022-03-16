Tusco D. Heath Jr. There was a rumble of thunder March 9, 2022, in the night sky, or perhaps it was a drum roll welcoming Tusco Heath JR on his journey home. Tusco lived a life that was as large and unique as he was. He was born April 30, 1928, in White Sulpher Springs, Montana, to Tusco Delbert Heath and Lillian Violet Stacey. Tusco grew up the youngest of four children on a remote ranch homestead at the foot of the Crazy Woman Mountains. As a child, he learned to wrangle horses, hunt, and flyfish the banks of the Shields River. His beloved older sister, Margaret, taught him to read and he consumed any print that he came across. These formative activities became lifelong passions for Tusco. After high school he joined the Army and was sent overseas. His military assignment was to entertain his fellow soldiers by riding a string of bucking broncs in a service rodeo. This duty ultimately shaped the entirety of his life—as during a night transport of the rodeo stock, the semi loaded with horses jackknifed on a slippery mountain road. Tusco woke up in a German hospital where he was given the choice to live at 18 years old -but only if he chose to amputate his leg. He chose life. Tusco always felt that the loss of his leg was instrumental in encouraging him to pursue an intellectual path. He acquired several masters degrees and began a teaching career in Montana. He coached football and boxing and received a 1959 honorary Sullivan Award for boxing. Tusco then began teaching College English and History at MSU Bozeman MT, Glendive MT and Ball State University Indiana, and finally capping off his teaching career at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, Michigan from 1970-1990. During this time he also owned an Arabian horse farm where he bred prized Polish Arabian horses. When he was not at school or the farm, Tusco could be found fishing the lakes of Northern Michigan during the day and entertaining crowds at local supper clubs in the evening playing the guitar and singing traditional folk ballads, many of which he wrote himself. He produced four albums. When Tusco retired from teaching he moved with his newly acquired young family back to Montana, introducing them to his childhood haunts hunting and fishing again in the mountain foothills. His family is planning a small memorial in August returning Tusco once again to his beloved Montana. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Elk Rapids Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
