Roger ClarkHealey
Buy Now

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Roger Clark Healey Roger Healey has sidled up to the Pearly Gates, opened his notebook and is reading jokes to Saint Peter! He was born April 2nd, 1952, "A day late and fooled them!" to Leonard and Rosemary Healey in Kalamazoo, Michigan. His heart quietly beat its last on July 8th, 2023.

He was a gentle man, but often funny, with his quips made in low tones to those nearby, which is probably why in school his classmates would be the ones to get in trouble for laughing, not he who had made the joke. He did not like to speak in front of people whom he knew, let alone strangers. That all changed after his brain injury. When standing in a tedious line of people impatiently waiting, he could have them all laughing with just a few quick remarks!

He was very smart, imaginative, creative and liked to be physically active outdoors. He learned construction skills from his carpenter father. He lettered in baseball and football and was a member of the National Honor Society, graduating from Otsego High School in Otsego, Michigan in 1970.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you