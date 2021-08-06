Hayes, Molly Aug 6, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Molly J Hayes passed on June 30, 2021 at 1002 in the morning. Wow, so many amazing things to celebrate about this inspiring woman. So, let's just start out with the simple things and grow from there. Molly Hayes, was born on Camano Island in Washington State on 12/9/1932. This is where a red headed Irish lady learned how to swim, ride a bike, run like the wind and ski. This is also where she developed her tireless work ethic and discovered her self-driven nature. Molly earned her nursing degree at Sacred Heart in Spokane, Washington. She practiced nursing all over the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies. More notably, her nursing career took her overseas. In the 1970's and early 1980's Molly twice went to Saudi Arabia. She was there to practice nursing on a defense contractor compound in the country. The same was true for Turkey, and Iran. Her favorite assignment was working in Iran. She appreciated an accepting culture there. Molly ran the Persian marathon while in Iran, her first marathon. She was also overjoyed that she was able to go skiing in nearby mountains. Molly, like all Americans and westerners in Iran were evacuated in the late 1970's. This was due to a growing revolution in the country. She returned home 44 days before the Shaw of Iran was exiled to the united states. When Molly returned to the United states she wasted no time. Along with nursing, she immediately went skiing. Then she went swimming, rode her bike, and ran like the wind. By 1985 she was competing in her first triathlon. But she didn't stop there. In the end Molly competed in 351 triathlons. For each competition, she carried the family's Guardian Angel, Walter. In between triathlons, she also completed the Athens Marathon and the Salt Lake City Marathon. There was just no stopping Montana Molly, this is what her triathlete family and sponsor, Hammer Bar loved to call her. Her immediate family sometimes called her Nine Toe Molly, this is because she had an insubordinate toe cut off. The toe was impeding her ability to do what she loved. So, off with the toe and off she went. Her endless energy seemingly never spent. At Bridger Bowl or Big Sky she was sometimes called Mango Molly. This is because her ski outfits were so brilliantly colored and stylish. She always shined and had a smile and chuckles to match. Molly Hayes did so much good in this world, but her grandest accomplishment was bringing people together. She inspired anyone that had a moment. She did this with endless positive energy. She did this by challenging herself and those around her. But again, she didn't stop there. Molly not only brought individuals together, she brought groups together. The Montana triathlete family, the Bridger Bowl and Big Sky Ski family, the local health care family, and the Bozeman Swim Center family, were all intertwined. For those that wish to honor Molly Hayes, her immediate family will be hosting a celebration of life at Bridger Bowl on September, 19th (2-4ish at Deer Park Chalet). The leaves should be turning gold, yellow, and orange by then. She always looked so beautiful in those colors. And perhaps a celebration should symbolize a happy change of season and growth. Also, if anyone wishes to celebrate Molly before the leaves turn, all we have to do is just go for a swim, or a bike ride, or a run, or go skiing first chance we get. OR we could all go find a mermaid, she loved mermaids. Love for all the special people that made her smile. Molly J. Hayes is survived by: Husband, Thomas W. Hayes, Daughter and son in law, Kathleen and John VanHouten, Daughter, Tina M. Goodwin, Son, Edward R. McClanahan, Grandson, Walker VanHouten The Montana Triathlete Family, The Bozeman Swim Center Family, The Bozeman Healthcare Family, The Bridger Bowl Ski Family, The Big Sky Ski Family, The Montana Family Swimming in the clouds and heavens now with Molly are: Son, Walter McClanahan Granddaughter, Annie Goodwin Hayes Molly Hayes Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Molly J. Hayes Sport Politics Work Athletics Motorcycling Marathon Ski Tina M. Goodwin Triathlete Bike Thomas W. Hayes Recommended for you