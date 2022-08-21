Richard W Hawkins (Dick) 84 passed away peacefully at his home in Maricopa, AZ on August 7, 2022. Dick was born on 3/14/1938 in Billings, MT to John R and Alberta A (nee Throssel) Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Thomas T Hawkins. He is survived by his loving wife Ardyth Akers Hawkins (Ardie) and children Jeffery Hawkins of Rathdrum, ID; Jamie T Hawkins of Coeur D'Alene, ID and Robert John Hawkins (RJ) of Stillwater, MN. He is also survived by step-children Amanda Schied of Ocala, FL; Kimberly Zaerr of Centennial, CO and Philip Geisse (Chip) of Kaneohe, HI. He is also survived by loving grandchildren Thomas Hawkins of Parker, CO and Kaci Knapp of Coeur D'Alene, ID and step-grandchildren Josh Schied of MT, Rory Schied of FL and Levi of CO and six great-grandchildren. Dick joined the Marines just out of high school--once a Marine always a Marine--at the young age of 63 Dick went to the local Marine Corp recruitment office to volunteer for duty post the 9/11 tragedy. He was politely thanked for his commitment to his country and the Marines but agreed his previous nearly nine years of service to the Corp was duty well served to his county. Dick claimed to be the first person in Montana to purchase a drift boat--one of many he wore out on the rivers of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming passing along this passion to his sons and grandson. Hawkins Richard Hawkins
