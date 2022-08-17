Erik Martin Hauer Erik Martin Hauer, 49, formerly of Long Island, New York, passed away July 28, 2022, in Manhattan, Montana. Erik is survived by his father Jacob W. Hauer, sister Renee Hauer Irish and sister Kimberly F. Hauer. He was born in Queens, New York. Erik was a loving and devoted son to his mother Genevieve Wendt Hauer, whose death preceded his in 2018. He was also a caring uncle to his nephew Tristan Irish, and Normandie Irish, of Bozeman, Montana. He leaves behind extended family and friends across the United States. Erik had many creative pursuits: some of which include drawing, photography, writing, music, building furniture and growing plants. He was a nature lover and botany enthusiast, as well as a professional landscape designer. Erik loved to work with his hands, collect antiques, and tinker on cars and bikes. He enjoyed outdoor mountain recreation such as skiing, snowboarding, canoeing, and kayaking. His family wishes that people with means donate to a charity for nature & wildlife conservancy in his honor. A virtual memorial service will be held for individuals wishing to celebrate his life. Please visit www.dahlcares.com for more details to follow.
