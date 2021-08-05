Hathaway, Marion Elizabeth Aug 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marion Elizabeth Hathaway Marion Elizabeth Hathaway, age 74, passed away July 29, 2021. She was born November 26, 1946, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to William and Elizabeth Hunter. Marion attended school in Canada and Montana. Marion married Henry Hathaway November 4, 1967, in Santa Fe Springs, CA. She has lived in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Norwalk & Whittier, CA; and Big Sky & Bozeman, MT. She is survived by her husband Henry, son Allan Hathaway of Bozeman and daughter Lisa Hathaway of San Diego, CA. She has two granddaughters Hannah and Holly Hathaway. Marion belonged to the Gallatin Valley Newcomers Club and played bridge in Bozeman and Big Sky, MT. Marion was an avid bridge player and enjoyed teaching people how to play. She appreciated art and was an artist herself, specializing in animals and children. A Graveside Service was held on August 5, 2021, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marion Elizabeth Music Zoology Bozeman Henry Hathaway Hannah Lisa Hathaway Canada Ca Recommended for you