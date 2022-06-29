Sean Carter Hasselstrom Sean Carter Hasselstrom, 42, of Colorado, passed away June 17th. Sean was a young man with a heart of gold, who will be greatly missed. He loved his moments in nature by the mountains and rivers. He also enjoyed snowboarding, biking, hiking and rock climbing. He was a very dedicated bodybuilder, spent many hours at the gym, was very compassionate and caring of others and a true friend. Family was a major priority in his life. Sean graduated from Missoula State College with a Bachelor's degree in Forestry. He was currently working as a private contractor for Aqua Block Roofing, Inc. Prior to that job we was with Grayback Forestry, Inc. as a firefighter, which he truly enjoyed, and a directional driller for several oil companies. Sean was preceded in death by his grandfathers Anton Goetz and Gordon Hasselstrom, grandmother Mildred Hasselstrom, aunts Rosanette Young and Dini Hasselstrom. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Walter (Bill), father Carter Hasselstrom (Lori), brothers Chad Walter, Chris Walter, Matthew Walter, Ryan Thompson, Sherman Hasselstrom, Braxton Brown and Shane Weigel, sisters Kendra Weigel, Lari Lee Alberts, Terra Van Cleave, Shannon Mericle and Sharee Weigel, grandmother Ann Goetz and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4PM on Sunday, July 10th, at 47 Durango Lane, Bozeman. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
