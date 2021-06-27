It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin C. Harter announces his sudden passing on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the age of 60. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Harter, and his son Shane Allen Harter. He grew up in Montana where he learned to love the mountains and rivers with access to fishing, hunting and all the outdoors had to offer. He will be missed by his only surviving sister Kimberley Harter, his two nieces Nikki McClure and Melisa Youmans, and his only nephew Steven C. Loucks, as well as extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends June 30th from 1-3 pm at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd. in Bozeman, MT. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Harter Kevin Charles Harter
