Sabina Alexander Harte, a resident of Colorado Springs, passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2021 at her home. She is remembered for her unwavering trust in Jesus and devotion to her family, friends and clients. Born September 9, 1962 in Oklahoma City, to William and Stephanie Alexander she grew to join 4-H and win top honors for her goats and horsemanship. Her pride and joy was her horse, Dinker, who she raised from a filly. Sabina's love of horses led her to enjoy their companionship for many years until the birth of her children, when the joy of raising Alison and Isaac changed her priorities. Having moved in high school with her parents to Montana, Sabina graduated from Carroll College before marrying and moving back to Colorado. Here Sabina worked in several health care settings as a medical records specialist before joining Sarah Mullins in health information consulting and eventually starting her own consulting venture. She held a wealth of knowledge in the field and was a national leader in a Long Term Care Consortium providing education to other consultants; speaking at state and national conventions and offering webinars for students and professionals in the field. She was often off on adventures to Europe, Africa, Alaska, and other places with her camera as companion taking photos to share with clients and friends in her annual photo calendar. Sometimes she called the kids to let them know she was off on a whim to another adventure. She valued her many wonderful friends and made time to connect and be available to them and to her numerous clients across the state. During her last months, she retreated in an effort to give full-time to all available medical treatments, which improved her condition, but in the end overwhelmed her immune system. In her efforts to heal, many friends and colleagues may not have heard of her illness, but should know that she loved all of you until she was called home. She is lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Alison Harte (AJ "Skip") and Isaac Harte (Madyson) and her grandsons, Wesley and Elijah. She is also survived by her mother Stephanie, brother Jordan (Terry), niece, nephew and cousins. The family wishes to thank Colorado Palliative & Hospice, Sages Elder Care, Dr Dennis Furr, Dr. Sara Barbour, Dr. Charles Peters and their staff for their dedicated loving care. A celebration of Sabina's life will be held and livestreamed after cremation by Mountain View Funeral Home at New Life Church in Colorado Springs Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1 PM. Please wear something colorful at Sabina's request. In lieu of flowers, Sabina requested friends donate to Samaritan's Purse, Valhalla Project Niagara or Doctors without Borders.