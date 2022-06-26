Support Local Journalism


Sandra Hart- Boylan Hart, 78, of Gallatin Gateway, MT, passed away on Sunday, August 22 , 2021.Celebration of Life, Hart Ranch & Wedding Venue, Gallatin Gateway, MT. Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, 3-5 PM. Sharing memories, stories, laughs, food and drinks. Wear Red/White/ Blue - her favorite Holiday colors.

