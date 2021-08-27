Hart, Sandra Boylan Aug 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Senior High School lost the prettiest Prom Queen! Sandra Louise Boylan Hart, was a kind, caring, loving, mother & wife who left this world on Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born to Norma & Boyd Boylan on July 7th, 1943, Her favorite holiday was the 4th of July and she could never have enough red, white & blue. Sandra was raised on the family farm on Middle Creek south of Bozeman. Where she would share her favorite fishing holes with her grandsons. She attended grade school and high school in Bozeman. This sweet girl was selected for the 1960 Jr. Prom Queen at Bozeman Senior High School. She fell in love with a handsome wrestler and farm boy, Lee Hart. The couple welcomed their 1st red headed daughter in 1962, Kimberli. In 1963, the new family moved to Townsend where Lee served as an Extension Agent until 1967 and where Sandra found lifelong friends. In 1965, a 2nd daughter was born, Heidi. The family returned to Bozeman for Lee to complete his MSU Master’s degree. In 1967, Sandra enrolled in Mack’s Beauty School’ in Bozeman. The family had an opportunity to buy a farm, south of Gallatin Gateway and it would become “The Broken Hart Ranch”. She always had a passion for Antiques & collectibles, with her dearest friend, Anname Hanks; they opened “Annamae’s Antiques” in the back of the Gallatin Gateway Inn. In 1970, a third daughter was welcomed, Heather. In 1973, “The Broken Hart Antique'' shop was built at the family ranch, which she operated until 2019, in 1995 when she opened ``My Homes in Montana '' Antique Store in Belgrade until 2007. While maintaining her Antique store, she coordinated “The Little Bear School House Museum Antique Shows'' & community fundraisers. In 2001 she had stage IV Breast Cancer. She beat it with grit, determination, and her great sense of humor. Her battles with medical issues in recent years showed her courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile and kindness. Despite the pain, Mom was our hero and stayed strong, kind and humorous to the end. She loved decorating & merchandising, “I sure hope there are decorating Magazines in Heaven.” she once told Heather. She was instrumental in creating the “Little Bear School House Museum” & restoration of the Salesville Cemetery, Gallatin Gateway. An active member of “Daughters of the American Revolution'', “Middle Creek Women's Club” and “61 Club” with high school classmates She was co-owner of the family outfitting Business, “Broken Hart Ranch” and the current “Hart Ranch Wedding venue” She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Lee Hart, daughter Kimberli (Steven) McCullough, daughter Heidi Hart , daughter Heather Hart (Neal Pringle), grandsons; Trevor (Katrina) McCullough, Sterling (Molley)McCullough, Laramie McCullough, Hunter Hart, Coy Cohenour, & Montana Cohenour, and great grandson, Lincoln McCullough. Brothers, Mike (Jane) Boylan, and Doug (Karen) Boylan. The Hart family wishes to express a sincere thank you to “Hearts and Hands Hospice” and Stenberg Funeral Home of Big Timber, MT. Donations can be made to the following, “Little Bear School House Museum” or “Salesville Cemetery” % P.O. Box 439, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730 and “Hearts and Hands Hospice” P.O. Box 1337, Big Timber, MT 59011 A private family Memorial service will be conducted for Sandra and a “Celebration of Life” will be determined at a later date. Hart Sandra Boylan Hart Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandra Boylan Heather Hart Lee Hart School Education Recommended for you