Kathie was born in Bozeman, MT on March 24, 1951 to Alvie and Clarice Harrison. She passed away on January 11, 2022 at the Copper Ridge Nursing Home in Butte, MT due to multiple long term health issues. Kathie graduated from Bozeman Sr. High School in 1969. She attended MSU where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Art in 1973. She worked in several restaurants in Bozeman including Bair's and the 4B's. She moved to the Seattle area where she worked in a dental lab. While there she became severely ill with lung problems and a mental illness. She came back to Bozeman and was disabled but was able to work at K-Mart parttime for many years. While Kathie was of limited means she was generous to a fault. She would give anyone anything they needed, or that she thought they needed., whether they needed it or not! She had a heart of gold, especially for the less fortunate and for animals. Kathie became less able to take care of herself and moved to Butte in November to be closer to family. She wasn't in Butte long but was able to have one last Thanksgiving and Christmas with us. Preceding Kathie in death were her father Alvie Harrison, grandparents Richard and Ella Thunem and John and Fannie Harrison, her best friend Twila Hancock who she missed terribly, and her beloved cat Ms. Minnie. Survivors include her mother Clarice Harrison of Butte; sister and brother-in-law Shirlie and Mick O'Connor of Butte; nieces and nephews and their families Jennifer and David Liva and Konnor, Kaicee, and Kadin; Mike and Lindsey O'Connor and Payton, Kaydee, and Mikey; Scott and Lindsey O'Connor and Crew, Cole, and Cash. Over the years Kathie had a great support group and friends who helped her stay at home for as long as she did. She had several home health aides who she thought the world of, most recently Jessica and Elise. Their care and companionship were extremely important to her. Her friends helped her immensely including Kathy who was there for anything; Gretchen who checked on Kathie every night and adopted her cats, Mr. Mitts and Sammy, so Kathie could have peace of mind that they were cared for; Peter whose visits brightened her day; and our cousin Linda who was just a phone call away when needed. We will be forever grateful to all of you. The professional help she received over the years was wonderful. A special thank you to Trudy Brence and Marilyn Ryley who helped Kathie for so many years. The physicians who took care of Kathie were so compassionate and dedicated in dealing with her complex case. We would like to thank them and their staffs. Dr. Patterson, Dr. Zach Meyers, Dr. Justin Thomas and the team at the Bozeman Cancer Center, Dr. Andrew Sullivan, and Dr. Brian Rose, you are all the best and Kathie trusted and respected you all! Also thank you for the compassionate care of Dr. Mike Lefever who assumed her care in Butte. A service for Kathie will be planned for the spring or summer. Any donations are suggested to Montana Hope Project, the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice. God saw you were getting tired And a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come With me" With tearful eyes, we watched you suffer and saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.