On August 12, 2023, Marguerite Kirk Harris, 93, of Bolinas, California, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes with family at her side. Early that morning it was her wish to join her husband Paul in heaven.
Marguerite, known as Meme (Pr. like Mimi), married Paul Harris in 1950 and together traveled extensively throughout Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Over the decades, they continued their travels and lived in Santiago, Chile; Jamaica; New York; New Jersey; and Montana. For the past 60 years, Meme lived in Bolinas, California in a house with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.
Following high school, Meme attended the University of Chicago and immersed herself in the Great Books program, graduating at the age of 18. In New York City, Meme attended classes at The New School for Social Research, where she met her future husband, Paul. Additionally, she used her intellectual curiosity and ambition to obtain a master’s degree from Montana State University - Bozeman. Her thesis was on the dynamics of the successful campaign she helped lead at the Bolinas governing water board, to prevent further residential development of the Bolinas community. The moratorium had a profound and lasting effect on the local community and served as a model for cities and towns across the nation. The program design was so good that it survived many legal challenges over the years. Her effort, and that of others, is chronicled in the book The Town That Fought to Save Itself.
During her time at the University of Chicago, a professor with an Italian accent asked her to teach him badminton. She later found out this professor was the Nobel laureate Enrico Fermi, who featured in the current movie Oppenheimer as a significant contributor to the development of the atomic bomb.
Whatever she did, Meme was all in with all her dynamic energy! She learned Spanish while living abroad, became fluent, and taught the language to students in grammar school. Paul and she established a publishing company that published her works of poetry and the works of Paul and other artists. Many days Meme could be found in her studio reading and writing poetry as she reflected on daily life. Being married to an artist, Meme provided support and a steady income teaching in Point Reyes and Bolinas for over a decade. Her innovative teaching methods, enjoyment working with remedial reading programs, and love of education created a meaningful connection with her students.
Her love of the arts and gardening was evident in how she spent her free time. Meme was a contributor to various artist publications, loved classical music (Beethoven was her favorite) and especially opera. She would spend hours watching opera on television and listening to it on the radio. As an avid reader, Meme shared her depth of knowledge with others during dinner parties and other events. Meme’s intelligence was widely recognized and appreciated by those she interacted with. Her love of gardening was apparent when you walked in her yard. She loved working in the soil and her greenhouse brought year-round enjoyment of the flowers, vegetables, herbs, and tomatoes.
After Paul’s death in May 2018, Meme devoted herself to enhancing Paul’s artistic legacy. This included creating a gallery for numerous sculptures and drawings and hosting many exhibitions of his works.
Meme was proud to will her body to the University of California San Francisco program for anatomical studies essential for teaching and research.
Meme, the second of three children, was born on September 23, 1929, in Newcastle, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, father, mother, brother, and sister.
She is survived by her sons Christopher Harris (Esther Maina) and Nicholas Harris (Andleeb Dawood), eleven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of Meme’s life will be held in Spring 2024 in Bolinas, California.
