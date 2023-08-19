Marguerite KirkHarris
MARGUERITE KIRK HARRIS 1929-2023

On August 12, 2023, Marguerite Kirk Harris, 93, of Bolinas, California, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes with family at her side. Early that morning it was her wish to join her husband Paul in heaven.

Marguerite, known as Meme (Pr. like Mimi), married Paul Harris in 1950 and together traveled extensively throughout Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Over the decades, they continued their travels and lived in Santiago, Chile; Jamaica; New York; New Jersey; and Montana. For the past 60 years, Meme lived in Bolinas, California in a house with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.


