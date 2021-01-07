Marylee Harrer was born on April 4, 1957 to Lynn Meisenhimer and Rocky Harrer. She grew up in Scottsdale Arizona, and graduated from Saguaro High School in 1975. From there she moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, and attended Northern Arizona University. Marylee graduated with a degree in Outdoor Education. In high school and college she was an outstanding gymnast, winning state meets on multiple occasions. While in Flagstaff, Marylee met her dear friend Scott Baxter. He introduced her to the sport of rock climbing and she fell in love, climbing until her passing day. In 1981 Marylee's first daughter, Amylee was born. In 1983 Marylee's second daughter, Holly was born. Marylee was the best mom, and put her daughters well being and happiness before anything else in the world. Amylee and Marylee shared a deep love of rock climbing together, and spent all the years of Amylee's life climbing locally, as well as around the country together. Recently Amylee has lived in her birthplace of Flagstaff, AZ where Marylee would visit multiple times a year and they would climb, explore, drink dark coffee, laugh hysterically and adventure in the Arizona deserts and mountains. Marylee and Holly shared one of Marylee's greatest loves: music. Together they would play guitar and sing, growing their relationship through an artistic passion. Holly and Marylee shared a hilarious sense of humor together. They loved to hang out, go for walks, and spend time in each other's company. Marylee, Amylee and Holly would travel to the City of Rocks multiple times a year, spending time in the high desert sun, on the warm granite and camping and enjoying the outdoors as a family. Amylee and Holly both have daughters, and in recent years Amylee, Holly, Mesa, Aven, Louise, and Marylee would do annual trips to the City of Rocks. It is their favorite place to gather as a family. In 1985 Marylee and her daughters moved to Ojai, California where Marylee worked for Chouinard equipment and Patagonia. When Patagonia moved a branch of their mail order to Bozeman in 1988, Marylee was offered to transfer with them. 1990 Marylee became a certified massage therapist in Bozeman, and continued her practice until her passing day. For 30 years she touched and healed people in the community and from around the world. Her incredible healing touch, commitment to her kids, family and friends, combined with her strength and grace from climbing, had a powerful and lasting effect on all who knew her. Marylee was an active member of the outdoor community, participating in major events like The Tour De Hyalite, King and Queen of the Ridge, Full Gravity Day, teaching the homeschool program at Spire Climbing Center, and volunteering her massage practice for participants of the Ridge Run as well as other events in the community. In 2011 Marylee married Steve Barber. Steve proposed to Marylee at Bridger Bowl on a ridge between the chutes Sometimes a Great Notion and Cuckoos Nest-a testament to their adventurous and playful love that was the basis of their marriage. Steve and Marylee avidly mountain biked around the country together and traveled the world. Their adventures included Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, The Galapagos Islands, Canada and Alaska. While mountain biking in the US they traveled together in their home away from home, their Dodge RoadTrek van with their beloved mini Australian Shepard, Banjo. In 2012 Marylee achieved one of her lifetime goals of climbing the Northwest face of Half Dome in Yosemite. She never did anything without fully appreciating the time and energy it took to achieve her goals. During Marylee's life in Bozeman, she built a beautiful community around her active and artistic lifestyle. She was a force of nature, deeply loved, and is deeply missed. Marylee is survived by her brother Charlie Harrer, her daughters Amylee and Holly, her granddaughters Mesa, Aven and Louise, her son-in-law Nick George, her step daughter Kate Skuntz, her husband Steve and her dog Banjo. In leu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Inge Perkins Scholarship https://www.ingeperkinsscholarship.com/ There will be an outdoor celebration of Marylee's life in June of 2021. Please stay tuned to Facebook for details. Harrer Marylee Harrer
