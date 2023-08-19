The evening of April 11, 2023, Hilda B. (Schaak) Harper, 93, left this world as she had lived her life: with determination and faith. She had begun that day by telling her daughter, Amy, that she had asked God to let her die that day — and He answered her prayer. Among Hilda's last words were, "Please God, be with all of my children and grandchildren," and then she carefully listed them each by name. She lived in the hope of once again meeting her daughter, Roseanne, lost at 22 months in a drowning accident. It is with sorrow that we, her family and friends, contemplate a life without her, but we are also grateful that she was able to live so fully, vibrantly, and for so long. She will be remembered for her love of God, family, and friends; as well as her generosity, hard work, energy, kindness, raspberry jam, chokecherry syrup, apple and cherry pies, home cooked meals, homemade bread, hospitality, love of table games and traveling, and so much more. Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, John Harper, and daughter, Roseanne Harper. She is survived by her children, Arnetta (Rich) Sheehy, David Harper, Laurie Harper, Sharon (Brian) O'Brien Kelly, Kathleen Harper (Fritz Bjornstad), Amy (Richard) Wilbur; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Saturday, August 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at the Livingston SDA Church, 1 Guthrie Lane, Livingston, MT; everyone is invited. For access to a more detailed story of Hilda's life, and to share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.dahlcares.com. Harper Hilda B. (Schaak) Harper
