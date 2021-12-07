Harper, Dorothy Dec 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Harper, longtime Carroll College theater and communications professor passed away in Helena November 27. The wife of Rev. George Harper (deceased) was 99 years old. She was a mother of 5, grandmother of 5, and great grandmother of 5. Dorothy was a national oratory winner twice in college. She wrote scripts for national radio shows “Days of Our Lives” and “Guiding Light.” Dorothy taught drama and communications at Carroll College for 3 decades and continued taking Spanish classes well into her 80s. In her 90s she was still recording books for the visually impaired at the state library. She was a powerful advocate for civil rights for all. Memorial service: Sat. Dec. 18, 2pm, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Helena. It will be livestreamed at youtube.com/c/StPaulsUnitedMethodistChurchHelena Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; the St. Paul’s Flathead Lake Camp scholarship fund in her name; or any good cause that helps people, especially children. A web site at weRemember.com/dorothy-harper/7z4x has pictures, writings, and a place to leave a message for the family. Dorothy Harper Harper Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy George Harper University Christianity Literature Communications United Methodist Church Scholarship Carroll College Web Site Recommended for you