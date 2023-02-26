Robert "Bob" Harmon Beloved Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Colleague, Mentor & Friend, Robert "Bob" Harmon, passed away peacefully at his home on January 31, 2023. Born April 13, 1952, Bob grew up on his grandparents ranch in Babb, MT & spent his youth in Cut Bank & Whitehall, where he was a star baseball player. Bob was always in love with the land & the magic that was found in nature. After a career full of oil rigs & building highways & homes, Bob found his passion in digging for dinosaurs & got to live his dream by a chance meeting with dinosaur expert, Jack Horner. They would go on to find & uncover many types of dinosaurs & fossils together to bring to science & the world. After retiring as Chief Preparator for the Museum of the Rockies Paleo, where his many finds & contributions are on display, including the famous BRex, Bob enjoyed fishing, visiting with family & friends & traveling the great state of Montana. He is survived by his mother, Sharlene Harris; sister, Cynthia Doore; brother, Pete Harmon; daughters, Heidi Gabin, Sunshine Harmon & Emma Thompson; and son, Justin DeShazo. Preceded in death by father, Victor Harmon & brother, Kevin Harmon. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Museum of the Rockies, Hall of Giants, 600 W. Kagy Blvd, Bozeman on Sunday, April 16 from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
