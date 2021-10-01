Harmon, Jordan Lee Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jordan Lee Harmon Our beloved baby boy, Jordan Lee Harmon, became an angel on September 26, 2021. Jordan was born August 4, 2021, in Bozeman, MT and had the nicknames "Baby Bear," "Baby J," "Bug," and "Squeakman." Jordan had been dreamed of since his parents were high school sweethearts in Manhattan when they met at the age of 14. They dreamed of creating a family and exploring the beautiful wilderness of Montana with their boy. While he was with us, he lit up our world; he truly was our sunshine. We will miss him every day of our lives. Jordan is survived by his Parents Chance and Jamie Harmon; his Grandparents Elizabeth and Dana Eitzen, Kelly and Jill Harmon, Nancy and Willy Self and James Thomas; numerous adoring Great Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; and his extended tribe of friends. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandparents Leona Harmon, Clyde Rex Jordan, Glenn H. Kinsley and Larry Thomas. A Celebration of Jordan's Life will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Calvary Chapel. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Three Forks, MT following the service. A special thanks to the congregation of Calvary Chapel for their generous support in this difficult time. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clyde Rex Jordan Leona Harmon Worship Christianity Great Grandparent Jordan Lee Harmon Elizabeth Parents Montana Recommended for you