Connita Linn Harlow Connita Linn Harlow, 56, of Belgrade, went to join her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 20, 2021, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary hypertension. Connita was born on March 6, 1965 to Larry and Gerry Hawkins in Mexico, MO. It is there that she met her lifelong partner and husband Charlie. They were married on June 27, 1987 and soon relocated to Montana, where their family expanded with the birth of three wonderful children. Connita's faith and family were two of the most important things in her life and she was the best mother, wife, sister, and daughter that anyone could ask for. Connita loved the outdoors and always enjoyed the family outings, either camping or floating the local rivers. In her younger years, Connita was also quite a hunter and fisherman. Anyone who stopped by her home quickly noticed her flair for holiday decorating. Connita was also an exceptional cook, as anyone who got to enjoy her cuisine could attest. Survivors include her parents, Larry and Gerry Hawkins of Bozeman; husband Charlie of Belgrade; son Matthew of Bozeman; son Brandyn of Belgrade; daughter Hannah, stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA; brother Brent and his wife Candy and family of Churchill; four sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Connita was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents. Memorial Services to be held on Friday, April 30th, at 11:00 am, Springhill Presbyterian Church-Legacy Location, Belgrade. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
