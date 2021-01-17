Marilyn Marie Hanson (Mathews), 88, passed away December 30, 2020, at Chandler Regional Hospital in Arizona. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 15, 1932, to Paul and Isabel (Hastings) Mathews. She graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy. Upon graduation, she took a job at Larue Carter Memorial Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, where she met the love of her life, Thomas Hanson, a fellow co-worker. The two were married April 15, 1956. While Tom was earning his doctorate at Iowa State University, they added to their family, Steven (1959) and Christena (1961). Marilyn organized the opening of an ISU married students' daycare, worked as well as cared for their two children. Tom accepted a position at MSU and the Hanson family moved to Bozeman. Throughout the next 40 years, Marilyn held several different jobs but enjoyed returning to the medical field with her role at Micken Hearing Services before retiring. She was involved in many different organizations, BWAGs, MSU Faculty Wives, Deaconess Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies) as well as kids' activities, Bluebirds, Cub Scouts and 4-H. Marilyn lovingly raised her kids. She was the kind of mother who peeled the oranges for the kids' school lunches because she wanted them to have more time at recess! She won many different awards at the Winter Fair and her cherry pie obtained the Cupboard of Champions. The family always enjoyed being the taste testers for the practice Swedish tea rings, cookies and pies! She had the gift of being able to talk with anyone and shared her warmth, joy of life, a great smile and wonderful laugh with all! Throughout her life, Marilyn loved learning, traveling, quilting, golfing, puzzles, cards, singing and playing the piano and organ. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Tom, Florence, AZ; son, Steven (Carolyn) Hanson of Syracuse, NY and daughter, Christena (Merle) Pfeifer of Queen Creek, AZ, granddaughters, Elizabeth (Patrick) Moore of Camillus, NY and Rachel Hanson of Boston, MA, and family by marriage: grandson Tim (Andrea) Pfeifer and great-grandchildren, Nadine and Nate, all of Amarillo, TX and grandson Shaun (Marissa) Pfeifer of Seattle, WA, as well as a niece, nephews, and cousins. In Marilyn's memory, please enjoy your favorite ice cream or a DQ Dilly Bar with your loved ones! Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the OT Scholarship #313804, OSU Alumni Association, 2200 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43210. Hanson Marilyn Marie Hanson
