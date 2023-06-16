Ethel M. (Hoell) Pasha Hanson, 88, passed away at home in the presence of family June 13, 2023. She was born at the home ranch in Bear Canyon east of Bozeman on April 18, 1935, the daughter of Frances (Planisheck) and Emil J. Hoell. Ethel graduated from the 8th grade at the one room LaMotte school. She then attended Gallatin County High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. Following graduation, Ethel went to work at Commercial Bank in Bozeman where she worked until 1956. On October 24, 1954, she married Don Pasha. Together they worked on the Pasha farm until their divorce in 1976. Between 1967-1968, Ethel also attended and completed Bozeman Business school. She worked as a secretary for the Montana State Farm Bureau until 1973. Ethel worked various other jobs, including supervisor positions at the Topper and Bairs motels, and she was also a Willex distributor. Ethel married Ben Hanson, an independent owner/operator of a logging business, in 1977. In 1981 she began work with the MSU Facilities Department where she spent the next 21 years, earning a certificate of recognition for Employee of the Year. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ken Pasha; and a brother, Emil "Jr." Hoell. Ethel is survived by her husband, Ben; daughter, Cynthia Wilson; son, Steve (Rita) Pasha; a step-son, Dave (Laura) Boe; sister-in-law, Linda Hoell; and 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Ethel Hanson Hanson
