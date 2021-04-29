We lost our brilliant, beloved, hilariously funny Steve to a ruptured aorta on 4/21/2021. With his passing, the world lost the king of quick, witty one-liners. Steve was born May 28, 1957, in San Jose, California to Dr. Norman and Diana (Matson) Hansen. Child number three of six, Steve was a peacemaker and jester. Steve's nephews describe him as someone they watched closely and greatly admired while growing up, learning from him how to treat everyone kindly, equally, and compassionately, while also making them smile, or break out in a belly laugh. Every interaction Steve had with someone was an opportunity for a human connection, from the grocery store cashier, to other pet lovers at the dog park, to each and every family member and their friends. He was kind to everyone. Any friend of his family members became his friends, and he always remembered their names and their stories. He even brought out a few chuckles from the kind and caring doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers at the hospital in his final hours when it still looked like he had only had the warning of a mild heart attack. Before the unexpected ruptured aorta in ICU, he expressed a sense of relief and peace of mind because of the latest reports on his heart, thinking he was going to go home that evening to be with family. But that big, huge, loving, compassionate heart had had enough, and he left us in that peaceful state of mind, something for which we'll be eternally grateful. Steve's heart was bigger than Yankee Stadium, home of his favorite baseball team. Steve raised an amazing baseball-loving son, Austin, a high school and college baseball standout, playing as pitcher for Seattle University. Steve made many trips to Seattle each baseball season to watch Austin and his team play. He was so incredibly proud of Austin, as is the entire family. Austin is Steve's greatest accomplishment. Steve had a photographic memory for sports statistics and trivia. You could name a World Series year over the past 40 years, and he could tell you who won, along with some specific stats from that particular series. He also had great fun umping for the Gallatin County Softball League. An important part of Steve's life was the annual Mortensen-Hansen Fishing Expedition each summer in the Tobacco Root Mountains and on the Madison River with his uncle, cousins, and brothers. He was also a classic Movie buff who had a passion for Hawaiian shirts. Next time you don your favorite Hawaiian shirt, think of Steve. A prolific writer, he earned a degree in journalism from the University of Montana. Throughout his life, he wrote a plethora of poetry and short stories, as well as four unpublished novels. While raising Austin in Mukilteo, WA, he also published many articles in the local newspaper. Steve also earned a law degree from the University of Puget Sound. He practiced law for many years in Washington. In recent years, he worked in sales in the construction industry in Montana. Steve was preceded in death by his father, mother, and youngest brother Tom. He is survived by his cherished son Austin (Ashlyn), as well as his siblings Jeff (Libby), Bill (Celeste), Jim (Cathy), and Mary Anne (Craig Hall). He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and grandnieces, along with his closest friends since childhood, Gerry Lang, LeeAnn Fellows, Sam and Tony Newville, Schelly Plumb, Dick Nydam, Clark Wheeler, and so many more ----- you know who you are, and we love you all so much for being such great friends to Steve. His cherished pooch, Yogie, also survives him. We will celebrate Steve's life with family and friends this summer when we all can be together again, Hawaiian shirts required. Hansen Stephen Robert Hansen