Violet Hankinson Violet Hankinson, age 95, passed away March 20, 2022. Violet was born in Fargo, North Dakota, March 12, 1927, to Arthur and Rose Wagner. Her family later moved to Three Forks, Montana when she was around the age of five. She was one of three siblings, two brothers John, Clayton, and sister, Ruth. Her bother Clayton lives in Belgrade, Montana. She met and married Jim Hankinson in June of 1947. They moved to Belgrade, Montana where they raised seven children. She stayed in Belgrade until 1989 when she moved to Alaska for 12 years. She later moved back to Billings where she resided until her death. She was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Jim and Mike; granddaughter, Kelly; and great-grandson, Joey. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Hankinson; daughter Pat and husband Rick Dykstra; son John and wife Mary Hankinson; son Bob and wife Debbie Hankinson; daughter Beverly and husband Michael Galic; and son Joe Hankinson. Violet had 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Violet was a loving and kind mother and grandmother who always has a smile on her face. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. We wish to extend a heart-felt thank you to all the employees at Edgewood Vista in Billings for the excellent care given to our mother the past ten years. A Funeral Service will be held this Thursday, March 24, at 1:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at Bozeman UMC. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
