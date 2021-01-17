Elizabeth 'Kiku' Millard Hoagland Hanes died peacefully at home in Englewood, Colorado at the age of 93 on January 1, 2021. Kiku was born on November 26, 1927 in Japan, where her mother, Maria Louisa deFlorez Millard, and father, Hugh E. Millard, were stationed with the American Embassy. The Millard family, including sister, Mary Millard Redmond (of CA), and brother, Peter deFlorez Millard (of NY) lived overseas until settling in New York City in late 1939. There, Kiku attended The Chapin School until she matriculated to Foxcroft School (Middleburg, VA) where she graduated in 1946. In September of 1947, Kiku married Joseph C. Hoagland jr. (deceased 1971) and raised three children, Joseph 'Chris' C. Hoagland III, Peter Millard Hoagland and Jennifer Hoagland Sargent, initially in New York City, and later in Rumson, New Jersey. By 1979, Kiku had moved to Washington, D.C., worked as Development Director at her alma mater, Foxcroft, for several years, took her fund-raising skills to the Nature Conservancy, married John Wesley Hanes jr. (deceased 2018), and became step-mother to Carol (deceased 1984), Lucy, Lindsay and John W. Hanes III. Kiku was particularly proud of her affiliation with The Conservation Fund, founded in 1985. Throughout her life, Kiku was a great champion of conservation. https://www.conservationfund.org/impact/press-releases/2381-honoring-our-friend-and-conservation-champion-kiku-hanes. She was endlessly proud of her contribution to The Fund's successes, both on environmental and historical objectives. Later in life, Johnnie and Kiku moved to the Gallatin Valley in Montana, both ardent conservationists, protecting open land for ranging wildlife and nesting Sandhill cranes. https://www.montanaliving.com/blogs/people/76401669-kiku-hanes-a-modern-day-sacajawea When not advocating for preservation of open space, historic buildings or environmental issues, Kiku could be found surrounded by her adoring four- (and three-) legged friends, be they canine or equine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Kiku's memory be made to The Conservation Fund http://conservationfund.org/honorkikuhanes. Kiku will be remembered for her extraordinary life by her siblings, three children, three step-children, eight grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial held in shadows of her beloved Bridger Range (MT) later in the year. Elizabeth Hanes Millard Hanes
