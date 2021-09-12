Hanes, Elizabeth 'Kiku' Sep 12, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Hanes- 'Kiku' Hanes, 93, of Belgrade, MT, passed away on Friday, January 1 , 2021.The family of Kiku Hanes is hosting a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Springhill Presbyterian Church function hall on Springhill Community Road in Belgrade. Light refreshments will be served. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Kiku Hanes Belgrade Refreshment Elizabeth Hanes Light Hall Recommended for you