Elizabeth Hanes- 'Kiku' Hanes, 93, of Belgrade, MT, passed away on Friday, January 1 , 2021.The family of Kiku Hanes is hosting a Celebration of Life, Open House, on Friday, September 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Springhill Presbyterian Church function hall on Springhill Community Road in Belgrade. Light refreshments will be served.

