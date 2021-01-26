Charles Glen Hammar Charles Glen Hammar passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 75. Glen was born in Spokane, Washington on December 25, 1945 to Samuel and Ella Hammar. Glen thoroughly enjoyed growing up in Spokane. He loved playing with his siblings and friends, spending time in the outdoors, and attending school. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1964 and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Math from Eastern Washington University. He went on and obtained a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Washington State University. Glen was extremely hard-working and established a wonderful career in Information Technology. Throughout his career he worked for the University of Washington, Virginia Mason Medical Center, and Cerner Corporation. He was esteemed by his colleagues as a man of great integrity. Glen married his childhood sweetheart, Christine Coil, on June 13, 1967 in Oakland, California. Glen was a devoted family man who showed his love in both word and action. He adored Christine and his four children and his whole life revolved around serving, caring for, and spending time with them. Glen enjoyed working on family history, and he especially loved bird hunting with his dogs, fly-fishing, and golfing. Glen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a true disciple of Jesus Christ. He devoted countless hours in the service of others and exemplified qualities such as humility, love, and kindness daily. He truly touched everyone he encountered. Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Ella Hammar, his brother, Sam Hammar and his grandchildren Madalyn and Tyler Hickman. He is survived by his wife Christine, his four children and their spouses, Jeff and Shanda Hammar, Debbie and Mike Hickman, Kathryn and Joe Gent, and Timothy and Kacey Hammar, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother Don Hammar, and his sister Mary Johnson. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 am, MST, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 2915 Colter Ave., Bozeman, MT. Social distancing, masks, and other measures will be enforced. A live broadcast will be available for remote viewing using the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/bozemanmontanastake. The live video feed will begin at 9:45am Mountain Standard Time. In the very unlikely event of technical difficulty, the services will transition to Zoom. To be prepared for this unlikely event, please send your preferred email address to Timothy Hammar (timothyhammar@gmail.com) prior to January 30, 2021, so that a Zoom email invitation can be sent in the event technical difficulty occurs. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
