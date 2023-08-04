Let the news come to you

Betty Lee Hallin, 95, passed away in the arms of her loving grandson Patrick Kienberger, on July 19, 2023, at Edgewood Vista, Missoula, MT. During her final weeks she was compassionately cared for by the amazing team of Big Sky Hospice and Edgewood staff. The family would also like to thank the Pearl Garden Memory Care staff at the Village Senior Residence for providing love to “Miss Betty” during her 8-year stay. Cremation has taken place by Just Cremation Montana. A celebration of life will be held in Livingston at a later date.

Betty was born April 19, 1928, in Los Angeles, CA, the only child of Joseph “Joe” and Hallie (Durham) Proznick. She inherited her sense of adventure from her parents. Her mother Hallie was born in Kankakee, IL, and traveled throughout the “Wild West” as a “Harvey Girl”, a group of waitresses employed by the Fred Harvey Company that provided meal service at train stops for the Santa Fe Railway. Betty’s mother and father met in West Yellowstone, MT where Hallie worked at the Union Pacific Railroad depot restaurant. Betty’s father Joe was all brains, working as the head mechanic for the Yellowstone Park Transportation Company, the concessionaire for the iconic yellow and black-trimmed touring buses in the Park. His family had earlier emigrated from Slovenia to work in the mining camp of Aldridge near Gardiner, MT where Joe was born and raised.

After Betty’s parents married, they traveled to California for the winters, and it was there that she was born in 1928. They returned to Yellowstone where they split their time between West Yellowstone in the summers and Gardiner in the off-season. Betty attended grade school in Gardiner. When she reached high school age, they moved to Livingston, MT, where her dad worked as a mechanic for the Northern Pacific railroad. During Betty’s sophomore year, her father was seriously injured on the job and transferred to Missoula where the NP Railroad Hospital was located. Betty finished high school in Missoula and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1946. They moved back to Livingston, but she returned that fall to attend the University of Montana for one year.


