Audrey "Jeannie" Haight Audrey Jean (Linscheid) Haight died July 18, 2023, in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 90, dying from complications of a stroke earlier this year. She was kind, generous, and a blessing to all who knew her.
Jeannie (Audrey Jean to some) was born near Richey, Montana, on November 13, 1932. She was the only child of Agnes and Rudolph Linscheid. Jeannie loved growing up on her family's ranch in McCone County, and especially enjoyed helping her mother in the garden. She attended high school in Wolf Point where she was a standout student, and then went on to the University of Montana in Missoula, where she met her future husband, Robert D. Haight. They married in 1956 and had a wonderful 57 years together until he passed in 2013.
Briefly teaching math and home economics in Stanford, Montana, Jeannie then obtained a Master's of Librarianship at the University of Washington, eventually moving to Bozeman in 1962 to become the Science Reference Librarian at Montana State University where she worked for 46 years. Seeing Jeannie walking to and from campus while reading a book was a familiar sight to many in Bozeman! During that time (and after retirement), she also applied her love of books to volunteering at the Bozeman Public Library and at the Bozeman United Methodist Church library. It's amazing how many thousands of students and others she impacted with her book knowledge and her helpful kindness.
Jeannie also loved gardening, walking and hiking (a longtime member of BWAGS, the Bozeman Women's Activities Group), and spending summer weekends in the mountains with her husband, Bob, who was a fire lookout working for the U.S. Forest Service. (In fact, they spent their honeymoon on Mount Baldy Lookout in the Plains District!)
Jeannie was an active member of Bozeman United Methodist Church for over 60 years, serving as a valued member of nearly every committee. Her faith led her to make a strong commitment to help women here and around the world. She became involved with United Methodist Women at BUMC, then more broadly in Montana. Later, she was elected to the General Board of Global Ministries Women's Division, taking this small town ranch kid around the country and beyond. She also contributed money to a long, long list of charities and non profits her whole life, especially to her church, libraries, women's outreach, environmental causes, Native peoples, the Museum of the Rockies, the Symphony, Opera, and many more!
Even as she entered her 80's, Jeannie continued giving her loving help at the Public Library, our Bozeman Senior Center, and to children at the church. She stayed in her own home, taking care of her cats and enjoying friends and neighbors until moving to Aspen Pointe two years ago. She then finished her life at Gallatin Rest Home. Thank you so much to everyone in those places who helped her through these final years.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bob. She is survived by nine nieces and nephews who she deeply loved and enjoyed so much at their family reunions every year. She often expressed how grateful she was for her niece Su Arnold who was especially close and very helpful over the years.
Memorial gifts may be sent to BUMC designated for United Women in Faith mission outreach.
A celebration of Jeannie's life will be held at Bozeman United Methodist Church on August 25, 2023 @ 10:00am.