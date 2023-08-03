Audrey "Jeannie" Haight
Audrey "Jeannie" Haight Audrey Jean (Linscheid) Haight died July 18, 2023, in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 90, dying from complications of a stroke earlier this year. She was kind, generous, and a blessing to all who knew her.

Jeannie (Audrey Jean to some) was born near Richey, Montana, on November 13, 1932. She was the only child of Agnes and Rudolph Linscheid. Jeannie loved growing up on her family's ranch in McCone County, and especially enjoyed helping her mother in the garden. She attended high school in Wolf Point where she was a standout student, and then went on to the University of Montana in Missoula, where she met her future husband, Robert D. Haight. They married in 1956 and had a wonderful 57 years together until he passed in 2013.

Briefly teaching math and home economics in Stanford, Montana, Jeannie then obtained a Master's of Librarianship at the University of Washington, eventually moving to Bozeman in 1962 to become the Science Reference Librarian at Montana State University where she worked for 46 years. Seeing Jeannie walking to and from campus while reading a book was a familiar sight to many in Bozeman! During that time (and after retirement), she also applied her love of books to volunteering at the Bozeman Public Library and at the Bozeman United Methodist Church library. It's amazing how many thousands of students and others she impacted with her book knowledge and her helpful kindness.


